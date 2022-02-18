﻿Minor, 2 other DI-Maute members surrender in Marawi

Three members, including a minor, of armed militia Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG) have surrendered to the military in Marawi City, the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) reported Wednesday.

In a statement, the Westmincom identified the former combatants as Ebra Apil, 58; his son Munder Ebra Apil, 29; and a 17-year-old who surrendered on February 15.

Brig. Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo II, 103rd Brigade commander, said the minor participated in a series of encounters against government troops during the first quarter of 2021.

The minor was also with the group in an armed confrontation against the military on May 5 last year in Barangay Kalangnan, Piagapo where his older brother was killed, Cuerpo added.

Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario Jr., Westmincom commander, said the three surrendered through the help of Piagapo Vice Mayor Ali Lawis Sumandar and Abdullah Macapaar of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front’s Ad Hoc Joint Action Group.

During the debriefing, the surrenderers told the military they surrendered for fear of dying, knowing that the military has intensified its operations to quell violent extremist activities.

“The military has gained ground. Their manpower and capability are continuously dwindling hence we encourage the remaining members of the Dawlah Islamiya to end their armed struggle peacefully and avail of the government’s programs implemented to assist them as they reintegrate into mainstream society,” Rosario said.

The three handed over one M16A1 rifle with a magazine and four ammunition, two .45-caliber pistols, and one magazine with seven ammunition.

For the first two months of this year, a total of 11 DI-MG combatants were neutralized in the Zamboanga Peninsula and Lanao provinces.

Of the 11, four were killed, four were apprehended and three surrendered.

Source: Philippines News Agency