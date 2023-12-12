Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources Announces Details of Third Edition of Future Minerals Forum

HE Khalid Al-Mudaifer at FMF Press Conference

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At a press conference today, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) announced details of the third edition of the Future Minerals Forum (FMF), to be held in Riyadh 9th-11th January at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center.

Speaking at the conference, H.E. the Vice Minister for Mining Affairs, Khalid Al-Mudaifer, looked forward to further achievements delivered by the Ministerial Roundtable and FMF 2024. In previous editions, both platforms have seen participation from ministers and a leading group of international speakers to address issues and turn talk into action.

The Vice Minister discussed the unique role of the FMF in hosting the only Ministerial Roundtable of its kind in the industry. He said: “We have succeeded in making this meeting a strategic and influential platform led by governments, providing a voice for many countries and official organizations.”

Over 70 countries will be represented by government ministers and high-ranking officials at the Ministerial Roundtable on January 9. For the first time, a Geological Survey Leaders meeting will be held concurrently with the Roundtable, allowing institutions to discuss key mineral issues in the Super Region.

Following the Roundtable, 250 key speakers will participate in 75 sessions over the two-day Forum. Some 90% of them are CEOs of some of the largest companies in the sector.

“We created the FMF to support delivery of the energy transition and create responsible, resilient minerals value chains in the Super Region of Africa, Western and Central Asia. Last week we attended COP and delivered a simple message: without minerals there cannot be an energy transition,” Al-Mudaifer added.

The conference noted the Kingdom’s leadership in supplying the world with energy, and its current substantial role in supporting the development of resilient value chains to deliver clean energy solutions. The Kingdom has the potential to become an international hub for the production and processing of green minerals. This is supported by the Manara Minerals Company, which invests in mining assets globally to help achieve flexibility in global supply chains and accelerate the pace of the energy transition.

For a full list of speakers and more information about FMF 2024 please visit https://www.futuremineralsforum.com/conference-speakers/.

