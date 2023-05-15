MINISTER TO ANNOUNCE GOOD NEWS ON TEACHERS’ DAY TOMORROW

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek hinted at some good news to be announced in conjunction with the national-level Teachers’ Day celebration which will take place at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh tomorrow.

She said the announcement is expected to boost the spirit and impact the entire national education ecosystem.

"God willing, there are some things that may be announced tomorrow that could uplift the spirit of teachers and the entire education ecosystem and the country," she told reporters at the McDonald's 2023 Inspirational Teachers’ Award presentation ceremony at MITC Ayer Keroh here today.

Also present was McDonald's Malaysia managing director and local operating partner Datuk Azmir Jaafar.

Fadhlina said due respect should be given to educators if we want to see Malaysia develop as a strong nation.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency