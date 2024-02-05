Minimal disruptions at NAIA on Feb. 6-March 7 power maintenance

MANILA: Some areas at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminals 1 and 2 will experience "minimal disruptions" due to electrical maintenance set from Feb. 6 to March 7. In an advisory on Monday, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said the maintenance activity will also be done at the Administration Building, the International Cargo Terminal, and the airfield. "Minimal disruptions will occur in some areas but (the) management assures the riding public that critical systems used for passenger processing will remain operational," the advisory read. The MIAA usually reduces the lighting in some areas and uses generator sets for air conditioning, check-in counters, among others, during power maintenance. The activity, according to MIAA, is part of ongoing upgrade of the airport's electrical systems, and assured the public that this would cause no significant impact to flight operations. Warning vs. fake promo, Facebook page Meanwhile, flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) warned the public against a bogus Facebook page that has been posting fake promotions. A page named "Philippine Airlines - Main Page" has been asking readers to click a button to avail of "free flights for six months" for a PHP168 fee. PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna warned that it could be a phishing trap. She also reminded that official promos and announcements are only posted on PAL's official website and Facebook page. Source: Philippines News Agency