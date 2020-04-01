Mini-markets put up in Olongapo villages

To ease congestion in the public market and encourage villagers to observe physical distancing during the enhanced community quarantine, the city government has established more “talipapa” or small wet markets.

Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. said on Wednesday that he tasked each barangay to put up its own talipapa to lessen the number of residents converging at the public market and other places here.

Some barangay officials had started their “rolling talipapas” that can reach different areas within the village, “so that people won’t even have to leave their homes,” Paulino said.

Found in these talipapa are food items that are usually available in public markets, such as rice, fish, meat, and vegetables.

The move was also in response to complaints of villagers who had to walk some distance to reach the public market in the town proper, said Gordon Heights barangay chair Priscilla Echie Ponge.

“To avoid overcrowding in public markets, we set up a talipapa within the barangay, and we’re going to add rolling talipapas to reach every corner of the village,” she said.

Ponge said this will also help senior citizens, persons with disability, single parents, or anyone who cannot leave home for various reasons.

“We have to bring the basic services directly to the people, and this is even more urgent now than ever,” she said.

Paulino and Ponge has been distributing canned goods, rice and Vitamin C to thousands of their constituents since the start of the enhanced community quarantine.

Ponge said the funds they used for the immediate aid given to the villagers came from the budget of the barangay and from her own pocket.

“Our people can’t wait for bureaucracy. They need assistance now. We have to provide it to them now, no matter how hard,” she said.

Source : Philippines News Agency