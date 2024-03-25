Mineral mining deal to bring jobs to Cordillera

BAGUIO CITY: Kalinga and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) will benefit from the approval of the mineral production sharing agreement with Makilala Mining Corporation Inc. (MMCI), the first copper mining project in the country. The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) in CAR said in a media forum Monday that MMCI will invest USD200 million for the mining exploration in a 2,500-hectare area in Pasil, Kalinga. It is beside another MCCI project in a 947-hectare property. 'Alam natin at nakikita ang mga lugar na host ng mining company. Kahit ang mga residente sa community gumaganda ang buhay dahil sa maraming benepisyo at economic activity. May mga hindi rin maganda pero marami ang positive effect (We all know and we can see places that host mining companies. Even the lives of the people in the community improve because of the benefits and economic activity. There are also negative effects but there are more positive effects),' Fay Apil, MGB-CAR Director, said. Apil said there are a lot of untapped min erals in the Cordillera and with the advent of technology, more can be recovered from tailing dams. 'They are looking at how to be more scientific to maximize minerals,' she added. Judy Rola, MCCI communication supervisor, told the Philippine News Agency that they are upskilling and capacitating locals in preparation for hiring once operations begin, tentatively by the first quarter of 2026. 'We will prioritize the locals. That was a commitment we gave in the agreement with the community,' she said. MMCI is in the process of securing a construction permit from the local government, water permit from the National Water Resources Board, and tree cutting permit for the construction of underground facilities. Source: Philippines News Agency