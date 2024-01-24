mindzie Unveils Python Integration to Enhance AI-Driven Process Mining and Automation

Unlock the Full Potential of Customizable Process Mining with Python in mindzie's Low-Code Platform

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / mindzie, inc. ("mindzie"), a leading provider of Generative AI-Driven process mining and business process optimization software, today announced the launch of a revolutionary new feature: integration with Python, the world's most popular programming language. This cutting-edge addition allows users to harness the power of Python to develop custom process mining attributes, KPIs, classify data, integrate 3rd party systems, and much more within mindzie's user-friendly platform.



"I am thrilled to announce our latest innovation - the integration of Python into our Process Mining platform. This integration is more than just a technological advancement; it's a game changer for businesses seeking to harness the full potential of their data. With Python's flexibility and our platform's intuitive design, we are empowering users to create bespoke solutions tailored to their unique business needs. This is a significant step allowing our clients to uncover deeper insights, drive efficiency, and foster continuous process improvement in ways that were previously unattainable." - Soren Frederiksen, Chief Technology Officer, mindzie.

Enhanced Customization and Flexibility

The integration with Python opens up endless possibilities for customization in process mining. Users can now leverage the robust capabilities of Python scripting to create tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of their business processes. This feature is especially beneficial for organizations looking to delve deeper into their data and extract meaningful insights that standard process mining might overlook. Companies can now tailor their process mining efforts such as:

Aggregate process behaviors (e.g. the number of handovers between different departments in a case), these insights can be further used for predictions or root cause analysis.

Indicate whether a case started during a busy period, to use as input for AI models.

Users can develop sophisticated algorithms and analytics, expanding the scope of process mining beyond traditional boundaries.

Seamless Integration for Maximum Impact

mindzie has ensured that the integration of Python into its platform is seamless and user-friendly. Businesses can start leveraging this new feature immediately, with minimal learning curve or even using 3rd party technology like ChatGPT for code writing assistance. This ease of use democratizes access to advanced data analysis, making it available to a broader range of professionals within an organization.

The mindzie studio is available in Cloud Hosted, Enterprise On-Premise, Desktop Professional Edition, and Free Desktop Edition. Allowing companies to select the platform that best fits their unique requirements.

