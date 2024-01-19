Mindoro inmates embark on hollow block production project

MANILA: Persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm (SPPF) in Occidental Mindoro have embarked on a concrete hollow block (CHBs) production program that seeks to provide them with skills and training, as well as provide for the construction needs of the facility, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said Friday. In his report to BuCor director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr., SPPF chief Robert Veneracion said the inmates would help augment the SPPF's need for roughly 90,000 pieces of CHBs for the repair of existing facilities. The facility is also eyeing to supply CHBs for the construction needs of neighboring barangays as part of their commercial production plan, Veneracion told Catapang. Aside from CHB-making, the PDL Reformation Program has trainings for masonry, carpentry, electrical, plumbing, auto repair, welding, livestock production and horticulture. Catapang earlier directed officials of prison and penal farms to enter into partnerships with the private sector and go i nto business to make the BuCor relevant and sustainable. Source: Philippines News Agency