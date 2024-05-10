CALAPAN CITY: Oriental Mindoro - This province may be on its way to attaining its goal of becoming the country's "calamansi capital," thanks to local ingenuity and foreign financing support. In an online post on Friday, the Provincial Information Office (PIO) said a new facility in Barangay Pakyas, Victoria town will serve as the new home and operations center of a group of calamansi (Philippine lime) processors. The Pakyas Association of Rural Improvement Club's (Paric) new building was inaugurated on Thursday. Its construction was primarily backed by the Korea International Cooperation Agency and Global Green Growth Institute, with the support of the Climate Change Commission, Department of Trade and Industry, Philippine Business of Social Progress and the provincial government, the PIO said. A financial grant of PHP10 million was extended to the Paric cooperative. Korean ambassador to the Philippines Lee Sang-hwa graced the inauguration rites, according to the PIO. Governor Humerlito Dolor acknowledg ed the support that the South Korean government has extended to multiple developmental projects in the province. 'We will continue to pursue these projects with the solid support of our close friend, the Korean government,' he said. Dolor earlier said he eyed making Oriental Mindoro the country's "Calamansi King" or a manufacturing hub of high-value products derived from Philippine lime. Paric primarily manufactures fruit juice concentrates extracted from calamansi. Source: Philippines News Agency