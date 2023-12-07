Mindanao State University Marawi to Reopen with Enhanced Security Measures

Marawi City – Mindanao State University (MSU) Main Campus in Marawi City is preparing to resume classes next week, following the December 3 blast that resulted in fatalities and injuries among mass attendees. MSU president Basari Mapupuno, in a memo released on Thursday, announced the provision of mental health support for students and faculty during the reopening of classes on December 11. The university, initially scheduled to conduct final examinations this month, had to adjust its plans due to the explosion.

According to Philippines News Agency, special accommodations will be made for blast survivors, exempting them from academic requirements during their recovery period. The MSU administration, in collaboration with the Lanao del Sur provincial government, will offer free transportation for students from Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur; Malabang town, Lanao del Sur; and Marawi City on December 9 and 10. Records from the MSU Incident Command Center indicate that approximately 13.11 percent of the student body, totaling 1,984 out of 14,855 students, have returned to their homes outside Marawi City.

To ensure student safety, MSU administration will implement heightened security measures, including the deployment of K-9 units and barangay peacekeeping action teams. Additional security measures will involve police and military checkpoints. The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office has conducted its second wave of relief operations, providing support to 660 MSU students residing in cottages and dormitories. Further cash assistance, medical aid, and burial expenses have been pledged by various stakeholders and local government units.