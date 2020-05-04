MinDA to scout for possible rural resettlement sites

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) will identify at least five provinces in Mindanao as pilot areas for the “Balik Probinsya, Balik Pag-asa Program (BPBPP) proposed by Senator Christopher Lawrence Go and supported by President Rodrigo Duterte.

MinDA Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said he will embark on a trip starting Tuesday to several provinces to engage local officials and partners and promote BPBPP in their areas.

Piñol said their first destination is Zamboanga del Norte where Governor Alberto Uy, who will be presented with a proposed BPBPP rural settlement in his province for residents who are now living in cramped places in the urban centers throughout the country.

“Then, I will drive down to Lanao del Norte, Bukidnon, and back to North Cotabato where we hope to engage the governors to partner with the BPBPP for the establishment of rural settlements for returning urban dwellers,” he said.

Piñol said the effort is in line with the task assigned to MinDA by Go and Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea to establish the first models of the resettlement communities.

“This means that those who will be identified as beneficiaries of the BPBPP in Zamboanga del Norte will only be former residents of the province who would like to go home. The first model of the BPBPP resettlement community should have a common undertaking or activity with a complete value chain,” he said.

For instance, Piñol said that should the community choose hog raising or poultry raising, the activity should start from the breeding for distribution to the beneficiary-families, feed making, common growing facility, processing, and marketing.

“Using this model, other BPBPP Resettlement Communities could also be involved in livelihood activities like broiler production, egg layer production, free-range chicken production, fish cage production, vegetable production, strawberry production, sardines canning and dried fish making,” the MinDA chief said.

Likewise, he pointed out that another program will also be designed for tree farming based on the MinDA Green Mindanao Project Concept where beneficiaries will be given stewardship to a piece of government land where they will plant industrial trees alongside coffee, cacao, and black pepper and raise chicken and livestock.

“Still another model involving a corporate entity which will establish a facility to provide employment to BPBPP beneficiaries will also be designed,” he added.

Piñol assured that MinDA will submit its recommendations on the BPBPP Model Rural Resettlements to the Inter-Agency Group headed by Medialdea by Friday (May 8). Source: Philippines News Agency