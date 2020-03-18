MinDA ensures food supplies reach Mindanao’s island provinces

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) has initiated a monitoring system to determine the sufficiency of food and other critical household items in Mindanao, especially in the island provinces.

In his Facebook post on Wednesday, Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said the monitoring system will be handled by the Area Management Offices (AMO) of MinDA.

“It was established following a call for help from Tawi-Tawi Governor Mang Sali in view of the province's depleted rice supply,” he said.

He noted that the imposition of lockdowns by the different local government units has affected the movement of food supplies, especially to remote areas.

“With that, MinDA will ensure that the food needs of the remote areas and isolated islands are provided for by tapping Naval assets and commercial vessels,” Piñol added. The islands of Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi, including the small island communities, are the most vulnerable in case of a failure in the movement of food supplies and goods.

“These islands are mainly dependent on supplies from the mainland of Mindanao or from Sabah, which is just a few hours away from the provinces of Tawi-Tawi and Sulu,” he said.

Sabah, however, has also imposed strict measures against the spread of the 2019 coronavirus disease.

MinDA Executive Director Janet Lopoz has been tasked to look after the needs and requirements for the different agriculture and fisheries sectors of Mindanao.

On Tuesday (March 17), Lopoz started coordinating with the Philippine Air Force for the transport of the biologics and veterinary supplies for the poultry and livestock sectors of Mindanao.

Source: Philippines News Agency