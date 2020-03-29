MinDA chief ends 14-day quarantine

The Kidapawan City Health Office has given a certification to Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Secretary Emmanuel Piñol for being cleared of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, he said he was given the clearance after he completed his self-quarantine which started on March 14.

He attended the World Islamic Economic Forum (WIEF) in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia on March 12-13.

As the chairperson of MinDA, Piñol was invited to be one of the panelists in the forum, where he presented the impact of the transfer of Indonesia’s capital to East Kalimantan, Borneo on the economy of the sub-region of Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA).

“I had to undergo a self-quarantine following my travel to Malaysia where cases of Covid-19 were reported during my trip there,” he said.

He added that during the 14-day period, there was no testing kit needed as he was only required to have daily monitoring of his body temperature which fluctuated between 35.4 to 36 degrees Centigrade during the whole period.

“I also did self-monitoring of symptoms like coughing and difficulty in breathing and I am pleased that there were no such manifestations,” he added.

Right after being cleared, he said he started working with the Food Security Team of North Cotabato for the implementation of the MinDA Rolling Store Program.

“Since MinDA workers cannot go to the office for the next two weeks because of the lockdown in Davao City, everybody will have to do his assignment at home,” Piñol added.

Source: Philippines News Agency