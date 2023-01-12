Mimaropa top cop vows to sustain region’s peace and order gains

MANILA: The chief of the Police Regional Office in Mimaropa (PRO-4B) vowed to sustain peace and order accomplishments in the region.

During the traditional New Year's Call at the PRO-4B headquarters in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro on Wednesday, Brig. Gen. Sidney Hernia touted PRO 4B's gains in 2022 which include the peaceful conduct of the May 9 national and local elections and anti-insurgency and criminality efforts.

He said Mimaropa saw a 5.24 percent decrease in crime volume for calendar year 2022 while 183 communist rebels surrendered.

He also stressed the impact of several police-community relations programs that benefitted both the Philippine National Police and residents.

Hernia also said these efforts resulted in Mimaropa being among the safest regions in the country.

He said the PRO-4B is also one with the government's drive to protect the environment, stressing that it has achieved its target of planting 1 million tree seedlings before the end of 2022.

“I congratulate each and every one of you for all your efforts and utmost dedication to our mission and vision. This year, let us continue to work together as one to maintain the successes that we achieved in 2022,” Hernia said in a statement on Thursday.

The New Year's call is a traditional activity where all PNP members pay courtesy calls to their commanders in their respective areas of responsibility

Source: Philippines News Agency