Millions in fines collected from erring emission testing centers

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is set to remit millions of pesos to the government's coffers it collected as fines from erring private emission testing centers (PETCs).

The agency noted a significant increase in fines collected starting 2017.

For the period of January 1 to January 27, 2020 alone, there were already 86 PETCs that have been found to have committed violations.

These erring testing centers have paid a sum of PHP9,990,000 in penalties.

In 2019, PHP10,890,000 was collected in fines for the period of April to December from 89 erring PETCs.

For 2017, a total of PHP90,000 in fines from three PETCs was collected, while a total of PHP450,000 in fines were collected from six PETCs in 2018.

PETCs are authorized private facilities of the DOTr engaged in testing the level of opacity and analysis of the gaseous emission of a motor vehicle in accordance with Republic Act 8749 or the Philippine Clean Air Act.

Violations committed range from having no testing probes, no testing machines, to the non-appearance of vehicles for testing or falsification of test results.

DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade said violations committed by these testing centers endanger not just the lives of the public, but also harm the environment.

He warned violators that their permits to operate could be revoked.

This increasing number of violators is a clear manifestation of their defiance to the law. Your accreditation as emission testing center is just a privilege given to you by the government. Do not wait for us to issue suspension orders or revocation of your permits to operate, he said.

