Militiaman killed in Basilan ambush

A militiaman was killed while four others survived unscathed in an ambush by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bandits on New Year's Day in the province of Basilan, the military reported Thursday.

Maj. Arvin John Encinas, Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) information officer, said the ambush took place around 9:57 a.m. Wednesday in Sitio Pos Agi, Barangay Dugaa, Tuburan, Basilan.

Encinas identified the slain militiaman as Jemar Jalil, who was hit in the head and thigh and rushed to Lamitan District Hospital.

Jalil died at Camp Navarro General Hospital of Westmincom, where he was transferred for further medication.

Encinas said Jalil and his four companions were aboard on two motorcycles traveling from the patrol base in Dugaa to Barangay Tablas Usew, Tuburan, when around seven ASG bandits ambushed them.

He said a firefight ensued as the militiamen managed to seek cover and return fire. The ASG bandits fled upon sensing the arrival of militiamen from Dugaa patrol base.

The ASG bandits involved in the ambush are followers of Indanan Abdullah, the leader of ASG-Tuburan cell, he said.

Government troops have intensified its combat patrol in Tuburan area to locate Abdullah's group.

Source: Philippines News Agency