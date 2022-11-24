Military ICT trends take center stage in Army ‘signal exhibit’

The Philippine Army (PA) on Wednesday formally concluded its two-day “Signal Family Conference” with an exhibit showcasing the latest information and communication technology (ICT) trends.

Army spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad, in a statement, said the conference which started on Tuesday was held at the Philippine Army Officers’ Clubhouse in Fort Bonifacio.

“Acting Army chief-of-staff and concurrent Army Inspector General Maj. Gen. Jose Eriel M. Niembra, together with Army Signal Regiment (ASR) commander Col. Alejandro J. Papa, and PA assistant chief-of-staff for command and control, communications, and cyber systems (G6) Col. Constancio M. Espina II, led the exhibit’s ribbon-cutting rites that featured booths from local and foreign partner companies of PA,” Trinidad said.

He added the exhibit gave the PA signal and cyber personnel a glimpse of the latest information and communication technologies that have military applications.

The exhibit highlighted the two-day PA Signal Family Conference 2022 which is geared at providing updates on the Army’s command and control communications, and Cyber Systems (C4S) projects and programs that are anchored on the golden triangle of “people, process and technology.”

“Military operations that are carried out in the digital sphere have a significant impact on vital infrastructures and services that could severely affect the whole country,” PA chief Lt. Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr. said.

He also said the PA’s cybersecurity posture must be strengthened in terms of people, processes, and technology.

“In our current situation where the fight is extended into cyberspace, I cannot further stress the importance of being adept in cyber warfare,” Brawner added.

Source: Philippines News Agency