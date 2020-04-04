Military helps distribute ADB food donation in Malabon

The Philippine Army (PA) on Saturday helped distribute some 6,000 family food packs (FFPs) donated by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to residents of Barangay Hulong Duhat, Malabon City.

In a statement, Army spokesperson Col. Ramon Zagala said the 6,000 families in Barangay Hulong Duhat were the initial beneficiaries of some PHP250 million worth of donations coming from the ADB.

The FFP aims to help tide the households over during the 30-day enhanced community quarantine that was implemented to control the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Through the Army Headquarters and Headquarters Support Group, as well as the Army Civil-Military Operations Regiment, a total of 50,000 food packs will be repacked and delivered to target communities in Metro Manila, in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Zagala said the Army Support Command has also committed 17 military trucks for the immediate distribution of relief items.

“The Philippine Army is continuously doing its Covid-19 response by closely coordinating with our stakeholders and having our capabilities available so that the needs of the people are delivered to them as soon as possible,” PA Chief, Lt. Gen. Gilbert I. Gapay, said.

Meanwhile, Barangay Hulong Duhat chairman Anthony Velasquez thanked the ADB, the Philippine Army, and the DSWD for their donations and the assistance to his constituents.

Source: Philippines News Agency