Military drama cast visits PH Army commander

As a way of demonstrating their strong rapport with the military, the cast of the upcoming ABS-CBN drama "A Soldier's Heart", led by Gerald Anderson and Sue Ramirez, paid a courtesy call on Philippine Army (PA) chief, Lt. Gen. Gilbert I. Gapay, on Friday.

The visit took place at the PA headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

Gapay expressed his appreciation for the show's efforts in portraying military service.

We're thankful that we have this program. It's a venue to really highlight what we are really doing in the Army, he said.

Other cast members present during the call were Elmo Magalona, Nash Aguas, and Yves Flores who shared snippets of their respective roles that revolve around what soldiers go through in the military.

Gapay also looked forward to the show's impact in the hope that it inspires more individuals to join the PA and serve the Filipino people.

The Philippine Army is grateful to these artists who use their platforms to showcase the lives of our troops. It is our desire that the program delivers a message that will encourage our people in continuing to serve our beloved nation, PA spokesperson, Lt. Col. Ramon Zagala said.

A Soldier's Heart will premiere on January 20.

Source: Philippines News Agency