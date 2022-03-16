﻿Military captures NPA bombmaker, 2 others in DavNor

The arrest of the most notorious New People’s Army (NPA) bomb-making expert and two others in Southern Mindanao reflects the success of the Armed Forces’ focus operations, combined with the programs of the National Task Force Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

In a statement Monday, the Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom) said the partnership between the military and NTF-ELCAC has “paved for the cooperation of former rebels and the communities who share vital information.”

“(This has led) to the continued surrender and recovery of various firearms as well as improvised explosive devices (IEDs),” Lt. Gen. Greg Almerol, Eastmincom commander said.

Victor Rollon, also known as Rico Rollon, an alleged bombmaker of the Komisyong Mindanao (KOMMID) and Southern Mindanao Regional Committee (SMRC), was arrested by 1001st Brigade, Philippine National Police, and intel units during law enforcement operations in Barangay La Filipina, Tagum City on March 9.

Rollon was collared along with Christine Joy Adorza Dula, finance officer of the NPA Guerrilla Front 3 (GF3), Sub-Regional Committee 4 (SRC4), SMRC; and Chargelyn Monta Casquejo, political instructor of Pulang Bagani Command (PBC), Regional Operations Command (ROC), SMRC.

Government forces recovered two IEDs, an M16 rifle, a loaded .45-caliber pistol, mobile phones, medical equipment, and subversive documents.

Almerol said Rollon is wanted for murder and serious illegal detention, while Dula for rebellion and insurrection, and Casquejo for homicide.

He also condemned the communist NPA for its continued use of anti-personnel mines (APMs) that have long been banned by the Geneva Convention, the International Humanitarian Law, and Republic Act 9851.

“They never halted using these explosives even though it has cost the lives of innocent civilians like Kieth Absalon who was ambushed and killed by the communist NPA in Masbate last year by detonating an IED,” Almerol noted.

As of March 11, the Eastmincom reported that a total of 48 APMs were recovered by the troops, which is almost half of the 97 retrieved in 2021.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The Anti-Terrorism Council also formally designated the National Democratic Front as a terrorist organization on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA that was created in April 1973

Source: Philippines News Agency