﻿MILF declares support for ‘RoSa’ tandem

The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) said Monday it is backing the candidacy of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte as vice president, days after the group also declared support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

“Yes, the MILF is supporting Mayor Sara Duterte’s vice presidential bid,” lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, secretary-general of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), the MILF’s political group, said in a statement Monday.

Sinarimbo’s statement came after MILF chief Ahod “Murad’ Ebrahim, also UBJP president, bared to reporters last week that the party is also backing Mayor Sara.

“We have made commitment kay President Rodrigo Duterte that we will also support the candidacy of his daughter Sara Duterte,” Ebrahim said.

