Mico Villaran bags 3rd gold medal in PSC-Batang Pinoy

BANTAY, Ilocos Sur: Mico Villaran of Bacolod City captured the boys’ 400-meter hurdles event on Monday to claim his third gold medal in the athletics competition of the Philippine Sports Commission-Batang Pinoy National Championships at the Quirino Stadium here.

Villaran clocked 57.72 seconds to beat Virgilio Ramos of Laguna (58.76) and John David Mangilin of Biñan City, Laguna (1:01.65).

He also triumphed in the 110m hurdles on Sunday and the 200m dash on Monday morning to become the athletics’ first triple-gold winner.

Villaran ruled the boys’ 110m hurdles in 15.17 seconds, beating Ace Nino Sacnahon of Maasin City, Leyte (16.30) and Mangilin (16.32) who finished second and third, respectively.

He posted the best time of 23.18 seconds in the 200-meter dash to prevail over Pi Durden Forward Wangkay of Biñan City, Laguna (23.51) and Ramos who settled for third in 23.93 seconds.

Incidentally, Villaran won the silver medal in the 110-meter hurdles at the 2022 ASEAN School Games qualifying tournament in Iloilo City last May.

Meanwhile, Rafael Guinto of Olongapo City snatched the boys’ 5000m gold medal in 17 minutes and 27.2 seconds. Gian Carlo Aiso of Leyte (17:29) took the silver medal while Julius Tolentino of Pangasinan (17:30) settled for the bronze medal.

Marjorie Ragudos of Pangasinan topped the girls’ high jump event in 1.30 meters, prevailing over Alessandra Nicole Capellan of Masbate (1.25) and Denise Flores of Cebu City (1.25).

Masbate Province has collected five gold medals after two days of competition, two coming from Leonelyn Compuesto. Other winners were Courtney Jewel Trangia, Jireh Rance and Prince Charles Branzuela.

Compuesto won the girls’ 200-meters in 26.64 seconds, with teammate Realyn Lanuza (27.52) finishing second followed by Schenley Faye Ombid of South Cotabato (27.61).

She got her second gold medal in the 4×100-meter relay.

Trangia captured the girls’ long jump gold medal in 31.88 meters. Heart Duarte of Maasin, Leyte finished second (31.16) while Hannah Ashlei Regaya of Davao del Norte (27.49) was third.

Rance won the gold medal in the boys’ 800-meters in 2:11.20. Aiso (2:11.81) pocketed the silver medal while Ivan Cyrus Bustamante of San Fernando City, Pampanga (2:12.65) took the bronze medal.

Branzuela topped the boys’ discus throw in 31.95 meters, beating Cyrhil Teves of Davao del Norte (30.69) and Yul Tristan Tumamak of Maasin, Leyte (29.41).

Other winners were Laguna’s Carlo Miguel Agawin (boys’ shot put) and Harris Dhale Cannon (4×100-meter relay), Leyte’s Caitriona Danelle Vasquez (girls’ 400-meter hurdles), Pasig City’s James Rafael Balanlay (boys’ 2000m-meters walk) and Sep Blessee Placido (girls’ 2000-meters walk); Calamba City’s Loraine Audrey Batalla (girls’ 800-meters); Capiz’s Angel Villagracia (girls’ 100-meters hurdles) and Misamis Oriental’s Marc Angelo Cabiluna (boys’ long jump).

Source: Philippines News Agency