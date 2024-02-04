Michael Jordan’s sneakers sold for record $8-M at auction

ISTANBUL: Michael Jordan's collection of sneakers sold Friday for a record USD8 million at a Sotheby's auction. The amount is the highest game-worn sneaker sold off in an auction in history. It surpassed the most expensive sneaker that was auctioned as well, which sold for USD2.2 million last April, also owned by "His Airness." The lot, called Dynasty Collection, includes sneakers each worn by the basketball legend during his NBA championship-winning games in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998 while he played for the Chicago Bulls. "Included with the lot is a set of signed 1/1 limited photographs by Bill Smith, depicting Jordan following the 1992, 1993, 1996 and 1998 NBA Finals, smiling and celebrating, and wearing just one sneaker," Sotheby's said in a statement. "The other sneaker had already been given to Tim Hallam, a public relations executive for the Chicago Bulls who had been with the team since 1978," it added. Jordan, 60, also holds another record: the most expensive game-worn sports memorab ilia. His jersey worn in the 1998 NBA Finals Game 1 was sold for USD10.1 million in September 2022. He won six NBA championships with the Bulls, in addition to six NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards, and five league MVPs during 15 seasons in the NBA. "By acclamation, Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time," according to his profile on the NBA History official website. While his sneakers are regarded as a cultural icon, Jordan's net worth is estimated at $3 billion, according to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List. Source: Philippines News Agency