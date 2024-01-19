MICE events to boost Legazpi tourist arrivals to 1.2M in 2024

LEGAZPI: An array of scheduled meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) is expected to bring the total of tourist arrivals in this city to 1.2 million this year, the Legazpi City Tourism Office (CTO) said Friday. "We are hopeful we can reach the target. We already have scheduled MICE starting February up to November this year," CTO chief Cristina Agapita Pacres said in an interview. Some of the national events that are scheduled in Legazpi City include the United Pentecost Church General Conference, Philippine Society of Agriculture and Biosystems Engineers, 39th National Convention of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary, and the Private Schools Athletic Association. Pacres said the influx of participants in MICE events boost the local economy as they create a demand for accommodation, catering services, transportation, retail and other tourism-related businesses. Based on official data, the number of tourists arrivals in 2022 reached 291,391, a 197-percent increase from the 98,086 touris ts in 2021. "For 2023, we had already reached over half a million, and we are still awaiting additional data as we consolidate the last quarter of the year," she said. One of the top tourist attractions in the city is Legazpi Boulevard where tourists are treated to a stunning view of Mayon Volcano across a glistening lake. Besides reveling in the scenic view of the volcano or touring the nature park around it, tourists also sample the delicacies and native dishes unique to Bicol. Pacres added that when they promote, they also promote neighboring Albay towns as well as other Bicol Region provinces. Source: Philippines News Agency