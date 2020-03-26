MIAA gives free rides to airport workers

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) launched its free bus service to ferry airport employees to and from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City.

The initiative is in line with the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon along with the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte to give necessary assistance to frontliners,

The free bus service is intended for organic personnel of the MIAA and its service providers as well as other airport workers employed by the airlines and ground-handling companies and their service providers.

A test run of the southbound route was able to service employees from Las Pińas and nearby Cavite. MIAA frontliners from these areas now have a convenient means to go to the airport terminals to perform important tasks such as the operation of the boarding gates, conveyor systems, and security systems, among others.

The Southbound route pick-up time is at 5 a.m./ 8 a.m./ 1 p.m. / 4 p.m. / 9 p.m. and midnight. The pick-up point is at the Zapote flyover going to NAIA Terminal 1, MIAA Administration Building, NAIA Terminal 2, the NAIA Terminal 3.

For the return trips to Zapote, bus leaves at 7 a.m. / 3 p.m. / 11 p.m. The shuttle does the rounds of the complex beginning from Terminal 3 to the MIAA Administration Building and finally to NAIA Termina 1 before heading to Zapote.

Two new routes have been added to pick up essential airport employees from the North.

The first route is via Monumento while the other is via Trinoma Mall.

The Monumento route will take off from LRT Monumento station observing the 5 a.m./9 a.m./1 p.m./5 p.m./9 p.m. and 1 a.m. pick-up time. From Monumento, the bus will traverse the LRT Line 1 route passing through 5th Avenue, R. Papa, Abad Santos, Blumentritt, Tayuman, Bambang, Doroteo Jose, Carriedo, Central Terminal, United Nations, Pedro Gil, Quirino, Vito Cruz, Gil Puyat, Libertad, EDSA then will proceed to NAIA Terminal 3, NAIA Terminal 4, MIAA Administration Building then finally end in NAIA Terminal 1. Return trips for this route will leave NAIA Terminal 3 at 7:30 a.m. / 3:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

The Trinoma route, on the other hand, will depart from the Trinoma Mall and will follow the MRT Line 3 route which passes through Quezon Avenue, GMA Kamuning, Cubao, Santolan-Annapolis, Ortigas, Shaw Boulevard, Boni Avenue, Guadalupe, Buendia, Ayala, Magallanes then to NAIA Terminal 3, NAIA Terminal 4, MIAA Administration Building then finally end in NAIA Terminal 1. The schedule of departure from Trinoma is at 5 a.m. / 8 a.m. / 1 p.m. / 4 p.m./ 9 p.m. and midnight.

Return trips for this route will leave NAIA Terminal 3 at 7 a.m. / 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.

With its full implementation tomorrow, March 26, 2020, the buses will strictly follow the schedule and will observe a 1-minute waiting time in all pick-up points.

The buses will have marshalls on board coming from the MIAA Airport Police Department. Riders are requested to have their MIAA issued IDs conspicuously pinned on their upper garment to expedite loading.

The social distancing measure will be strictly observed with each passenger seated one-seat apart from each other. The driver and marshall shall wear masks. Hand sanitizers will also be provided on each bus.

This free airport shuttle is an initiative of the MIAA in collaboration with the Department of Transportation and UBE Express Premium Airport Bus Service.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY