MGCQ guidelines out for Dinagat Islands

The Dinagat Islands Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19 (One Dinagat Shield) has released the new Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) guidelines for the province of Dinagat Islands (PDI) beginning this week.

PDI Information Officer Jeff Crisostomo told the Philippine News Agency Monday that the regulation was approved by the provincial government headed by Governor Arlene “Kaka” Bag-ao and all the municipal mayors and government line agencies in PDI in a meeting last week.

“The signed copy of the guideline is about to be released anytime this week but its provisions are already in effect in the whole province,” Crisostomo said.

The guidelines adopt the provisions on MGCQ set by the National Inter-Agency Task Force, particularly on the minimum public health standards, including the provincial and municipal quarantine protocols such as the wearing of face mask and physical distancing at all times.

The new guidelines say that all persons, including senior citizens, those with pre-existing conditions, and children below 21 years of age, may now be allowed free movement within their respective municipalities and the province.

When leaving home but they will only stay within the municipality, quarantine passes — including work pass, food pass and home quarantine pass — are no longer necessary but entry pass and travel pass will still be checked when one travels from one town to another.

“The checking of entry and travel passes during travels from one town to another is for monitoring purposes, to know who are those coming in and out from one municipality to another,” Crisostomo said.

He added that monitoring will help authorities during contact tracing in case there will be confirmed Covid-19 case in the province.

Under the new guidelines, the provincial and municipal local government units (LGUs) are allowed 100 percent operational capacity while the implementation of curfews shall be under the jurisdiction of the concerned municipalities.

Commercial centers in PDI are already allowed to operate while the ban on liquor and karaoke bars are subject to the discretion of the municipalities.

The tourism industries in Dinagat Islands, such as beach resorts. are now allowed to operate provided that only 50 percent of their capacity shall be allowed and only for the local residents in the area.

Cockfighting is still prohibited in the province, amusement, gaming and fitness establishments in the area are also allowed to operate with only 50 percent of their capacities.

The prohibition on the resumption of public sea transportation for regular passengers to and from the Dinagat Islands continues to be in effect except for food and supply cargoes and other emergency medical situations.

Meanwhile, returning Overseas Filipino Workers and locally stranded residents shall be ferried only at the San Jose Port in San Jose town.

They are also required to undergo health protocols before they are allowed to go home to their respective towns in the island.

