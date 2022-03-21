﻿Meycauayan-Marilao East Service Road opens to motorists

The new Meycauayan-Marilao East Service Road was formally opened to the public on Monday.

The new two-lane, 190-meter service road with a budget of PHP198 million, will serve as an alternative route going in and out of Marilao town and Meycauayan City.

The project was pushed through with the support of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and NLEX Corporation.

Bulacan 4th District Rep. Henry Villarica, Meycauayan City Mayor Linabelle Ruth Villarica, Marilao Mayor Ricardo Silvestre, DPWH Assistant Regional Director Denise Maria Ayag, Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) chief of Regulation Division Joz Carlos Ordillano, NLEX Corporation vice president for Communication and Stakeholder Management Donna Marcelo and other officials led the inaugural drive-through on the Meycauayan-Marilao East Service Road.

“We are delighted to help the government in providing safer roads and better mobility to our host communities in Meycauayan and Marilao. This service road also augments our efforts to relieve mounting traffic at our interchanges,” Marcelo said during the event.

“Constructed by the DPWH, this new service road occupies a portion of the NLEX right of way (ROW) covering Barangay Lias in Marilao, Bulacan. It is one of the government’s traffic decongestion projects aimed at improving the Bulacan road network, boosting the economic activities in the province, and enabling the public to experience travel convenience,” she added.

Mayor Villarica said the opening of the road will help ease the growing traffic volume at the Meycauayan-Marilao corridor as it bypasses the MacArthur Highway and other congested streets.

“Now, motorists coming from Paso de Blas, Valenzuela City can go all the way to Lias, Marilao, Bulacan just by using the service road. We are grateful that the service road has been completed as this is greatly beneficial in addressing the increasing traffic volume in our city,” she said.

Likewise, she said the project will improve traffic flow at Meycauayan Interchange during peak hours and provide an alternative convenient route for motorists, especially those traveling between Iba, Libtong, Malhacan, and Pandayan in Meycauayan and Lias, Ibayo, Saog, and Lambakin in Marilao.

Silvestre also thanked the government, saying that “aside from easing the travel going to Marilao, the road will open more opportunities for Marileños.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Villarica said the project was made possible through the efforts of all sectors involved and the commitment of the government to ensure good public service.

“It took so many years before this project became possible. Dumaan kami sa mahabang proseso bago makarating dito at matapos itong service road. Kinausap namin ang DOTr, NLEX, at DPWH (We underwent a long process before we reached here and finished this service road and we talked with the DOTr, NLEX and DPWH) to help and support us to put and finish this road,” he added.

Last December 2021, the new Meycauayan East Service Road was opened, connecting Libtong in Meycauayan City and Lawang Bato in Valenzuela City.

Since then, it has provided better access to motorists traveling in the areas.

