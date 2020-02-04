Metro Manila police districts ordered to form nCoV response teams

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Tuesday ordered all police districts to create response teams to help contain the threat of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the country.

The five districts covered by the NCRPO are the Manila Police District (MPD), Quezon City Police District (QCPD), Northern Police District (NPD), Southern Police District (SPD), and Eastern Police District (EPD).

NCRPO chief, Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, said his men were prepared with the precautionary measures against the threat of the 2019-nCoV in Metro Manila and assured that members of the response teams would wear proper gear such as masks each day in all police districts.

"We will create response teams for each district for them to be ready in case someone calls, policemen will respond with proper attire. It is not that they will just wear the attires when somebody calls. I'll be preparing my (officials) so we will know how to respond," Sinas told reporters in the vernacular in a press briefing at the Quezon City Police District Station 10.

Meanwhile, face masks would be distributed to the NCRPO personnel, particularly to members of response teams.

Police officers will also ask information from people visiting police camps in Metro Manila particularly about their travel history.

All districts were also ordered to submit information on police officers who recently came from China.

Other precautionary measures undertaken by the NCRPO, Sinas said, are cleaning of offices, barracks, quarters and other work areas with disinfectant.

Also, Sinas ordered the camps and stations to have soap, water, sanitizers in all toilets and common areas.

Sinas said that the public could call the police through mobile number, 0956281797 if they suspect someone has nCoV.

On Monday, some 105 personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP) were deployed to assist other government agencies in the repatriation of Filipinos from China and other countries amid the 2019 nCoV outbreak.

The chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives (CBRNE)-trained personnel belong to the SAF (Special Action Force), Health Service, Crime Lab, and EOD-K9 units.

A 44-year-old Chinese man who died on Saturday was the Philippines' second confirmed case of the deadly coronavirus and the first death outside China. He was the partner of the 38-year-old Chinese woman who became the first confirmed nCoV case in the Philippines.

The government has imposed a temporary ban on travelers coming from mainland China, as well as its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau.

Source: Philippines News Agency