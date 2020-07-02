Metro Manila jeeps to resume ops on Friday
Traditional jeepneys will be back on the road on Friday (July 3) in Metro Manila after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) released a memorandum with the guidelines for their resumption of operations during general community quarantine (GCQ).
According to LTFRB Memorandum Circular (MC) 2020-026 released on Thursday, a total of 6,002 jeepneys will be allowed to ply 49 routes in the region with no additional permits necessary.
“Considering that PUJs (public utility jeepneys) will be plying their existing routes as indicated in Annex ‘A,’ no special permit is necessary prior to their operation,” the memorandum read.
These routes, it said, are as follows:
T102 (route number) Camarin – Novaliches
T103 Karuhatan – Ugong
T104 Malabon – Monumento via Letre
T105 Malabon (TP) – Navotas (TP)
T107 Monumento – Navotas via Letre
T205 Cubao – Proj. 4 via J.P. Rizal
T206 Cubao – San Juan via N. Domingo
T208 IBP Road – Lupang Pangako via Gravel Pit Road
T209 Marikina – Pasig
T210 Pantranco – Proj. 2 & 3 via Kamuning
T211 Proj. 2 & 3 – Q Mart
T212 Sucat-Highway – Bagumbayan
T213 Ayala – Pateros via JP Rizal
T215 Marikina – Pateros via Pasig
T301 A. Boni – A. Mabini via 10th Ave
T302 A. Bonifacio – D Tuazon/E. Rodriguez Ave.
T303 A. Rivera – Raon via Severino Reyes
T305 Ayala – Mantrade via Pasong Tamo
T306 Ayala – Washington
T309 Balic-Balic – Quiapo via Lepanto
T310 Balic-Balic – Bustillos via G. Tuazon
T311 Balic-Balic – Espana/M. Dela Fuente
T312 Balintawak – Frisco
T313 Balut – Blumentritt
T314 Blumentritt – North Harbor via Divisoria
T316 Boni – Kalentong JRC via Boni Avenue
T317 Dian – Libertad
T318 Divisoria – Gastambide via Morayta
T320 Divisoria – Pier North via Plaza Moriones
T321 Divisoria – Quiapo via Evangelista
T322 Evangelista – Libertad
T323 Divisoria – Velasquez
T324 Guadalupe Market – L. Guinto via Pasig Line
T326 L. Guinto – Sta. Ana
T327 Herbosa/Pritil – P. Guevarra via Tayuman
T328 Kalentong/JRC – P. Victorino via P. Cruz
T330 Divisoria – Sta. Cruz via San Nicolas
T331 Kayamanan C – PRC via Pasong Tamo
T332 L. Guinto – Zobel Roxas via Paco
T333 Lardizabal – Rizal Ave. via M. Dela Fuente
T334 Lealtad – Quiapo (Barbosa) via Lepanto
T335 Kalentong/JRC – Libertad (Mandaluyong) Nueve de Pebrero
T336 Kalentong/JRC – Namayan via Vergara
T338 North Harbor – Quiapo via Evangelista
T340 P. Faura – San Andres
T343 Quezon Ave. – Sta. Mesa Market via Araneta Avenue
T344 Crame – San Juan via Pinaglabanan
T401 Alabang – Sucat via M.L. Quezon
T402 Soldiers Hill (Phase IV) – Talon via Alvarez
While the jeeps plying these routes will not be required to secure special permits, it said that a QR Code will be issued to the operator of the PUJ which must be printed and displayed on the PUJ unit.
In a message, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran said that the LTFRB will release the list of the approved jeepney operators on the department’s social media within the day.
“Kapag nakita po ng operator ang pangalan nila, ibig sabihin (If the operator sees his or her name, this means) they will be allowed to operate tomorrow),” Libiran said.
Aside from being included in the list, she said the approved PUJs must be currently registered as roadworthy with the Land Transportation Office and have valid passenger insurance.
She added that traffic enforcers will begin apprehending PUJs with no displayed QR codes beginning Monday (July 6).
“Wala po munang hulihan ng walang (There won’t be apprehension yet for those without) QR code from tomorrow (Friday) to Sunday,” Libiran said.
Meanwhile, the LTFRB, in its memorandum, said that the fare for PUJs will remain unchanged—PHP9.00 for the first four kilometers and PHP1.50 for every succeeding kilometer.
To stem possible infection of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in jeepneys, it said operators and drivers are required to comply with a series of safety measures “prior to dispatch and during operations”.
These include checking of body temperature, wearing masks and gloves (for the driver) at all times, operating at a maximum of 50 percent capacity, and distributing passenger contact forms for contact tracing.
It said that operators who fail to comply with the guidelines set by the LTFRB will incur penalties from fines to cancellation or suspension of their Certificate of Public Convenience or Provisional Authority.
