Metro Manila jeeps to resume ops on Friday

Traditional jeepneys will be back on the road on Friday (July 3) in Metro Manila after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) released a memorandum with the guidelines for their resumption of operations during general community quarantine (GCQ).

According to LTFRB Memorandum Circular (MC) 2020-026 released on Thursday, a total of 6,002 jeepneys will be allowed to ply 49 routes in the region with no additional permits necessary.

“Considering that PUJs (public utility jeepneys) will be plying their existing routes as indicated in Annex ‘A,’ no special permit is necessary prior to their operation,” the memorandum read.

These routes, it said, are as follows:

T102 (route number) Camarin – Novaliches

T103 Karuhatan – Ugong

T104 Malabon – Monumento via Letre

T105 Malabon (TP) – Navotas (TP)

T107 Monumento – Navotas via Letre

T205 Cubao – Proj. 4 via J.P. Rizal

T206 Cubao – San Juan via N. Domingo

T208 IBP Road – Lupang Pangako via Gravel Pit Road

T209 Marikina – Pasig

T210 Pantranco – Proj. 2 & 3 via Kamuning

T211 Proj. 2 & 3 – Q Mart

T212 Sucat-Highway – Bagumbayan

T213 Ayala – Pateros via JP Rizal

T215 Marikina – Pateros via Pasig

T301 A. Boni – A. Mabini via 10th Ave

T302 A. Bonifacio – D Tuazon/E. Rodriguez Ave.

T303 A. Rivera – Raon via Severino Reyes

T305 Ayala – Mantrade via Pasong Tamo

T306 Ayala – Washington

T309 Balic-Balic – Quiapo via Lepanto

T310 Balic-Balic – Bustillos via G. Tuazon

T311 Balic-Balic – Espana/M. Dela Fuente

T312 Balintawak – Frisco

T313 Balut – Blumentritt

T314 Blumentritt – North Harbor via Divisoria

T316 Boni – Kalentong JRC via Boni Avenue

T317 Dian – Libertad

T318 Divisoria – Gastambide via Morayta

T320 Divisoria – Pier North via Plaza Moriones

T321 Divisoria – Quiapo via Evangelista

T322 Evangelista – Libertad

T323 Divisoria – Velasquez

T324 Guadalupe Market – L. Guinto via Pasig Line

T326 L. Guinto – Sta. Ana

T327 Herbosa/Pritil – P. Guevarra via Tayuman

T328 Kalentong/JRC – P. Victorino via P. Cruz

T330 Divisoria – Sta. Cruz via San Nicolas

T331 Kayamanan C – PRC via Pasong Tamo

T332 L. Guinto – Zobel Roxas via Paco

T333 Lardizabal – Rizal Ave. via M. Dela Fuente

T334 Lealtad – Quiapo (Barbosa) via Lepanto

T335 Kalentong/JRC – Libertad (Mandaluyong) Nueve de Pebrero

T336 Kalentong/JRC – Namayan via Vergara

T338 North Harbor – Quiapo via Evangelista

T340 P. Faura – San Andres

T343 Quezon Ave. – Sta. Mesa Market via Araneta Avenue

T344 Crame – San Juan via Pinaglabanan

T401 Alabang – Sucat via M.L. Quezon

T402 Soldiers Hill (Phase IV) – Talon via Alvarez

While the jeeps plying these routes will not be required to secure special permits, it said that a QR Code will be issued to the operator of the PUJ which must be printed and displayed on the PUJ unit.

In a message, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran said that the LTFRB will release the list of the approved jeepney operators on the department’s social media within the day.

“Kapag nakita po ng operator ang pangalan nila, ibig sabihin (If the operator sees his or her name, this means) they will be allowed to operate tomorrow),” Libiran said.

Aside from being included in the list, she said the approved PUJs must be currently registered as roadworthy with the Land Transportation Office and have valid passenger insurance.

She added that traffic enforcers will begin apprehending PUJs with no displayed QR codes beginning Monday (July 6).

“Wala po munang hulihan ng walang (There won’t be apprehension yet for those without) QR code from tomorrow (Friday) to Sunday,” Libiran said.

Meanwhile, the LTFRB, in its memorandum, said that the fare for PUJs will remain unchanged—PHP9.00 for the first four kilometers and PHP1.50 for every succeeding kilometer.

To stem possible infection of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in jeepneys, it said operators and drivers are required to comply with a series of safety measures “prior to dispatch and during operations”.

These include checking of body temperature, wearing masks and gloves (for the driver) at all times, operating at a maximum of 50 percent capacity, and distributing passenger contact forms for contact tracing.

It said that operators who fail to comply with the guidelines set by the LTFRB will incur penalties from fines to cancellation or suspension of their Certificate of Public Convenience or Provisional Authority.

