Metro Manila Film Festival Parade to Traverse Four Camanava Cities

Camanava, Metro Manila - The 49th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) will host its Parade of Stars on December 16, marking a first by traversing four cities in the Camanava area. The parade will feature decorative floats with stars from the festival's 10 featured movies, including 'A Family of 2 (A Mother and Son Story)', '(K)Ampon', 'Penduko', 'Rewind', 'Becky and Badette', 'Broken Heart's Trip', 'Firefly', 'GomBurZa', 'Mallari', and 'When I Met You in Tokyo'. According to Philippines News Agency, the parade will start at 2 p.m. from Navotas Centennial Park, passing through C4, Samson Road, and McArthur Highway, concluding at Valenzuela People's Park. Motorists are advised to anticipate heavy traffic and follow alternate routes during the parade, which is expected to attract thousands of spectators. The MMDA has planned extensive traffic management and will deploy about 1,000 traffic personnel along the 8.7-kilometer route. Temporary lane closures and counterflows will be implemented from noon to 8 p.m. on specific roads, including C-4 Road, Samson Road, and McArthur Highway. The MMFF will run from December 25 to January 7 in theaters.