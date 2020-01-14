Metro Manila crime volume down by 6% in 2019

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Tuesday reported a 6.12 percent decrease in crime volume in 2019.

In a press briefing at Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Station 10, NCRPO acting chief, Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas told reporters a total of 48,182 crimes were reported last year, from 51,322 crimes in 2018.

In particular, index crimes in Metro Manila went down by 7.55 percent at 12,695 from 13,732 in 2018.

Index crimes are serious crimes such as murder, homicide, physical injury, robbery, rape, theft, and carjacking.

Murder cases dropped by 14.09 percent from 745 to 640 in 2019.

Homicide cases decreased by 30.40 percent from 273 to 190 while physical injury cases went down by 7.51 percent from 2,330 to 2,155.

Also, rape cases went down by 2.91 percent from 1,170 to 1,136.

Non-index crimes, meanwhile, dipped by 5. 59 percent at 35,847 from 37,590 in 2018.

Non-index crimes are violations of local ordinances and laws and vehicular accidents.

Meanwhile, crime volume efficiency in Metro Manila went up by 2.06 percent.

Sinas also reported a zero backlog in administrative cases.

Sinas said that all 3,933 administrative cases and 697 motions for reconsideration from 1999 were resolved.

Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, chief of PNP Directorial Staff, earlier attributed the significant decline in the country's crime rate to the Duterte administration's victory in its intensified campaign against all forms of criminality, particularly illegal drugs.

Eleazar also highlighted the importance of Metro Manila in the link between crime and illegal drugs since the country's main region serves as a picture of the crime situation in the country.

Source: Philippines News Agency