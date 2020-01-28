Metro Manila cops to undergo weight loss program

Metro Manila policemen will undergo an intense program to get their bodies back in shape and achieve a normal body mass index (BMI).

In a press briefing at the Quezon City Police District on Tuesday, NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas said he will lead and even become the "model" of the weight loss program among police officers.

"Actually, I am the target to (be) the model, what we will do next week is to launch the target reduction of BMI," Sinas told reporters.

The BMI requirement is part of the physical fitness program of the PNP in an effort to professionalize the organization.

Sinas said all police officers in Metro Manila would be given lectures and assigned tasks to undergo an exercise program during a twomonth weight loss period.

Police officers who fail to have substantial progress in losing weight from February to March will join the summer camp to be held in April.

"February and March and there is no substantial reduction, there is a summer camp and all obese will be accumulated and stay in the camp for one month or two months," he said.

The camp will offer free food but this will only be vegetables, particularly, lettuce, carrots, and cucumber.

Police officers will also participate in ballroom exercise in the evening, he said.

Assigned cops in the camp do not have to worry about their jobs, Sinas said, as someone will take over while they are in the program.

"I will have that approved, pwersahan na [it is now forced], " he stressed.

Sinas said that exercise and weight loss progress of policemen will be monitored by medical personnel and dieticians.

BMI is a measure of body fat based on height and weight that applies to adult men and women. It is obtained by dividing a person's weight expressed in kilograms by his or her height in meters.

For most adults, an ideal BMI is ranging from 18.5 to 24.9. A range of 25 to 29.9 is considered overweight while those having 30 and above are considered obese.

Sinas said there around 3,000 to 4,000 overweight and obese cops in the NCRPO.

"Kung ayaw mo magreduce, get out of NCRPO [If you don't want to reduce your weight, get out of NCRPO]," he said.

However, Sinas reported that more policemen are compliant with normal BMI.

Earlier, Philippine National Police chief, Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa ordered that all policemen should get fit and have a normal BMI.

Gamboa added that noncompliant policemen would be prevented from attending training and schooling for career advancement, hence affecting their chances for promotion.

Aside from being able to perform their jobs well, Gamboa reminded policemen to be conscious of their respective weights for them to live longer and be able to enjoy their retirement.

