﻿Metro Manila, 85 other areas under Alert Level 1 until May 31

Metro Manila and 85 other areas will remain under the lowest Alert Level 1 classification from May 16 to 31, Malacañang announced Sunday night.

Acting presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) approved the new classification on Saturday.

Also placed under Alert Level 1 during the same period are the following provinces, highly urbanized cities (HUCs) and independent component cities (ICCs):

For Luzon: Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Baguio City in the Cordillera Administrative Region; Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Dagupan City in Region 1; Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and City of Santiago in Region 2; Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City, and Olongapo City in Region 3; Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Lucena City in Region 4-A; Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Puerto Princesa City in Region 4-B; and Region Albay, Catanduanes, and Naga City in Region 5.

For the Visayas: Aklan, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, Bacolod City, and Iloilo City in Region 6; Siquijor, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City in Region 7; and Biliran, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Ormoc City, and Tacloban City in Region 8.

For Mindanao: Zamboanga City in Region 9; Bukidnon, Camiguin, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City, and Iligan City in Region10; Davao City in Region 11; and Surigao del Sur and Butuan City in Caraga.

The following component cities and municipalities will likewise be placed under Alert Level 1 without prejudice to those component cities and municipalities already under Alert Level 1 pursuant to IATF Resolutions No. 165-G, 166-A, 167-A, and 167-C (s. 2022):

For Luzon: Kiangan, Ifugao in Cordillera; and Balud, Masbate and Irosin, Sorsogon in Bicol Region.

For the Visayas: Calape, Bohol; Garcia Hernandez, Bohol; San Isidro, Bohol; San Miguel, Bohol; Alcoy, Cebu; Borbon, Cebu; Oslob, Cebu; Pilar, Cebu; Santander, Cebu; Tudela, Cebu; Bacong, Negros Oriental; Dauin, Negros Oriental; Valencia (Luzarriaga), Negros Oriental; and Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental in Central Visayas; and Tarangnan, Samar and Zumarraga, Samar in Eastern Visayas.

For Mindanao: Mahayag, Zamboanga del Sur; and Diplahan, Zamboanga Sibugay in Zamboanga Peninsula; Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat in Soccsksargen; and Upi, Maguindanao in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the following provinces, HUCs, and ICCs will be placed under Alert Level 2 from May 16 to May 31 without prejudice to their respective component cities and municipalities which may be under a different Alert Level classification:

For Luzon: Benguet, Ifugao in Cordillera; Quezon Province in Calabarzon; Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan in Mimaropa; and Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate, and Sorsogon in Bicol Region

For the Visayas: Antique and Negros Occidental Western Visayas; Bohol, Cebu Province, and Negros Oriental in Central Visayas; and Leyte, Northern Samar, and Western Samar in Eastern Visayas.

For Mindanao: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and Zamboanga Sibugay in Zamboanga Peninsula; Lanao del Norte in Northern Mindanao; Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao Occidental in Davao Region; General Santos City, North Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, and South Cotabato in Soccsksargen; Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte in Caraga Region; and Basilan, Cotabato City, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Alert Level classifications of component cities and municipalities under IATF Resolution Nos. 165-G, 166-A, 167-A, and 167-C (s. 2022) not otherwise affected by this Resolution will remain in effect until May 31, 2022.

Source: Philippines News Agency