MERCY MALAYSIA THANKS M’SIAN EMBASSY IN AMMAN FOR EVACUATION OF SIX MEMBERS FROM GAZA

KUALA LUMPUR, Mercy Malaysia has expressed its gratitude to the Malaysian Embassy in Amman, Jordan for facilitating the evacuation of six members of its Emergency Medical Team (EMT) from Rafah, Gaza. In a statement today, it said the presence and support from embassy staff during the exit process were instrumental. 'The embassy staff were there together with a team from Mercy Malaysia's headquarters to receive team members as they crossed the border, providing much-needed assistance and ensuring their well-being throughout the transition. 'Mercy Malaysia has previously sent three of its emergency medical teams on rotation since February 2024. Each team has played a role in delivering critical medical care and humanitarian aid to those affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza,' the statement said. It said the team's exit was also made possible through the invaluable assistance and coordination with the World Health Organisation's Emergency Medical Teams Coordination Cell (WHO-EMTCC). 'Their efforts in en suring a safe and secure passage for our volunteers have been crucial, and we extend our deepest gratitude to WHO-EMTCC for their unwavering support,' it said. Mercy Malaysia said it remains committed to its mission of providing medical relief and humanitarian assistance to communities in crisis while ensuring that the safety and well-being of its volunteers remain top priorities. The Foreign Ministry yesterday confirmed that all six members of Mercy Malaysia's EMT have been evacuated from Rafah, Gaza in batches, along with other international personnel. The batches departed for home on May 23, 24 and 28, with the last two members leaving on May 31. Source: BERNAMA News Agency