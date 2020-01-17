Meralco’s Almazan a game-time decision for pivotal Game 5

and lt;description and gt;

Although he got to play on Wednesday night, Raymond Almazan remains a game-time decision for Game 5 of the Philippine Basketball Association's (PBA) Governors' Cup Finals at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay on Friday night.

The Meralco center injured his left meniscus in Game 3 of the Finals on Sunday night and was placed as a game-time decision for Game 4.

The team eventually cleared Almazan for action, scoring 12 points with nine rebounds and one block.

Coach Norman Black said it would be Almazan's call if he is going to play or not. "I'll always leave that decision unto him since that is his leg," Black said.

"I can't feel what he's feeling, so I'll trust the player when it comes to whether he will play or not," Black added.

Almazan, however, said he indeed wants to play in Game 5. "Sana sa Game 5, makabalik pa rin ako (I hope I can still play during Game 5)," he said.

The Bolts are facing a 1-3 deficit in the best-of-seven series, and Barangay Ginebra looks to finish off the series as early as Friday night.

Source: Philippines News Agency

