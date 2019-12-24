Meralco zaps TNT to enter PBA Governors’ Cup Finals

Meralco clinched the second seat in the PBA Governors' Cup Finals after drubbing sister squad TNT, 89-78, in the rubber match of their best-of-five semifinals at the Ynares Center here on Monday night.

The Bolts, who only got to score two field goals in the second quarter, romped the KaTropa in the second half, 52-36, to overturn a 37-42 halftime deficit and steal the win.

Allen Durham put up 28 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, and one steal for Meralco, which came back from 1-2 down and earned the right to face Ginebra in the finals.

Chris Newsome added 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block.

KJ McDaniels made 30 markers, 13 boards, one dime, two steals, and two blocks for TNT.

Ray-Ray Parks chipped in 15 markers, 10 caroms, four dimes, and one steal.

The best-of-seven finals between the Barangay and the Bolts will open at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Jan. 8, 2020.

This will be the third time that both teams collide in the PBA Governors' Cup Finals in the past four seasons.

Source: Philippines News agency