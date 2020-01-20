Meralco lines, circuits in Taal-affected areas now restored

� The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) said on Monday it restored 100 percent of its lines and circuits in areas affected by the ashfall following the eruption of Taal Volcano.

In a statement, Meralco spokesperson Joe Zaldarriaga said lines and circuit services were completely returned as of Sunday afternoon.

In the past week, portions of Cavite, Laguna, and Batangas experienced interruptions because of Taal's ashfall coming into contact with Meralco's facilities, thus affecting the various circuits in these areas, he said.

Zaldarriaga said about 180,000 customers were affected in the Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon) area.

For Meralco customers who still do not have power, they may report through the Meralco Facebook or Twitter accounts, or via the Meralco Mobile app, he added.

Customers may also call the Meralco hotline for Taal-related outages through (02) 8632-8118.

Over the weekend, the Department of Energy personnel went to Batangas and Cavite to assess the energy situation in these provinces.

Batangas and Cavite suffered from ashfall and volcanic earthquakes due to Taal Volcano's eruption last January 12, affecting sub-transmission and distribution facilities.

Source: Philippines News Agency