Meralco edges Converge in OT, keeps QF edge hopes up

MANILA: Meralco remained in the running for a twice-to-beat advantage in the PBA Governors' Cup quarterfinals after a 132-129 overtime win against Converge at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City on Friday night.

Allein Maliksi converted the go-ahead three-pointer off a kick-out pass from KJ McDaniels to put the Bolts ahead, 130-128, with 34 seconds remaining.

Maliksi, however, was ejected with 6.9 seconds left after apparently choking Barkley Eboña in retaliation to a hard foul, which the referees slapped with a flagrant foul penalty 2.

Anjo Caram made two free throws off the Eboña foul, which after a review was upgraded to a flagrant foul penalty 1, while Jeron Teng settled for a split off the Maliksi ejection.

Jerrick Balanza tried to send the game into double overtime, but McDaniels saved the day for Meralco with a block at the final buzzer.

McDaniels finished with 33 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block, while Aaron Black added a career-high 28 points, eight rebounds, and five assists for Meralco, which tied its victim at 6-4.

Jamaal Franklin put up a triple-double of 57 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, alongside one steal and three blocks, but Converge missed him in the end as he fouled out with 2:22 left in overtime.

The scores:

MERALCO 132 – McDaniels 33, Black 28, Hodge 18, Almazan 16, Quinto 12, Maliksi 12, Newsome 11, Caram 2, Banchero 0, Jose 0.

CONVERGE 129 – Franklin 57, Ahanmisi 24, Racal 14, Stockton 9, Tratter 7, Balanza 6, Tolomia 5, Arana 4, Teng 3, Ildefonso 0, Ebona 0.

Quarters: 30-22, 62-55, 83-92, 121-121 (reg.), 132-129 (OT)

Source: Philippines News Agency