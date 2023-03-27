Meralco dominates TNT in overtime to tie semis

Meralco nearly shut down TNT in overtime to take a 124-117 win in Game 2 of their Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors' Cup semifinals on Sunday night at the Ynares Center here. Heaving a sigh of relief after missed free throws by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson kept them in the game, the Bolts pounced the Tropang Giga in added time, pulling away with an 8-0 run in the first three minutes of the extension to preserve the win despite blowing a 12-point first-half lead. Held to only 12 points, 14 rebounds, and two assists in Game 1 on Friday night, KJ McDaniels exploded for 39 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and three blocks to lead Meralco, which tied the best-of-five at one game apiece. Aaron Black put up a career night as he chipped in 28 points on 12-of-19 shooting, matching his career-high in scoring, and 10 assists, a new career-high in dimes, with five rebounds. Mikey Williams led TNT with 29 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and one steal. Hollins-Jefferson added 27 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and two blocks, but he missed two late free throws in regulation that could have given his team the win outright and another in overtime which summed up his endgame struggles.

Source: Philippines News Agency