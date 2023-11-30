Meralco Announces Bidding for 1,200 MW Power Supply

Manila – The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has opened a bidding process for a 1,200 megawatts (MW) baseload requirement through a 15-year Power Supply Agreement/s (PSA/s). The bidding follows the Department of Energy (DOE)'s issuance of a Certificate of Conformity on the Terms of Reference (TOR) for the 15-year PSA/s, pending approval from the Energy Regulatory Commission. Meralco has invited interested power generation companies to participate in the Competitive Selection Process (CSP), with the deadline for the Submission of Expression of Interest set for December 11, 2023.

According to Philippines News Agency, A pre-bid conference is scheduled for December 18, 2023, and the deadline for bid submission is January 23, 2024. Meralco stated that this CSP, based on its DOE-approved Power Supply Procurement Plan, aims to meet future capacity requirements, including the 1,000 MW net supply covered by PSAs with pending resolution cases. In line with DOE's advisory, Meralco's TOR encourages participation from power suppliers with natural-gas fired power plants.

The TOR stipulates those operations for the initial 800 MW will commence on December 26, 2023, followed by an additional 200 MW on February 26, 2024, and 190 MW on March 26, 2024. Meralco conducts these biddings to ensure the continued availability of sufficient and reliable power supply for customers within its franchise areas.