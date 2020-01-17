Memo issued to boost tourism biz accreditation in E. Visayas

and lt;description and gt;

More primary tourism-related businesses are expected to secure government accreditation this year following a directive to local government units to enforce the tourism law.

Department of Tourism Eastern Visayas (DOT-8) regional director Karina Rosa Tiopes said on Friday that in the past few days, they have been receiving a lot of inquiries from business operators on how to secure the DOT accreditation.

The DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government) recently issued a memorandum directing the local governments that all primary tourism establishments have to secure accreditation from DOT as a requirement for the issuance of a permit to operate, Tiopes told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

The DOT accreditation for primary tourism-related business is mandated under Republic Act 9593 or known as the Tourism Act of 2009.

The law has been there, but the tourism department has no police power. We only assess establishments and provide information to the local government. We are happy that at the management level, the DOT and the DILG had an agreement to support each other, Tiopes added.

In its meeting last month, the Eastern Visayas Regional Development Council (RDC) also passed a resolution urging local government units to comply with the mandatory DOT accreditation.

As of Dec. 31, 2019, of the hundreds of hotels and resorts operating in the region, only 31 are accredited. For other lodging facilities, only 31 passed the DOT minimum standards.

Other accredited tourism businesses are 27 travel and tour agencies, 50 tourist land transport operators, 282 tour guides, and one tourism trainer.

The DOT accreditation is a certification issued to a tourism enterprise as official recognition for having complied with the minimum standards in tourism facilities and services operation.

The accredited business is entitled to inclusion in marketing and promotion incentives such as travel fairs and events; advertising; an endorsement to other government agencies, associations, and other institutions; opportunity to join DOT-organized training; and membership to Tourism Promotions Board.

Through a resolution, the RDC has encouraged all government agencies and local government units in the region to patronize DOT-accredited establishments. This is to boost the benefit for those businesses complying with the minimum standards, Tiopes added.

The enforcement of DOT accreditation will ensure compliance with internationally competitive standards facilities and services in the tourism industry.

Source: Philippines News Agency

