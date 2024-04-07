MELAKA PROPOSES CENTRALISED AIDILFITRI BAZAAR FOR NEXT YEAR

MELAKA, The Melaka government plans to create a new site to hold a centralised Aidilfitri Bazaar in Banda Hilir next year which could become an iconic new tourist attraction to the state. Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the proposed new location will cover the area on Jalan Jonker up to Pahlawan Walk by providing larger business space as well as with grander and more attractive ambience. "Through this approach, the Aidilfitri Bazaar in Jalan Hang Tuah, Klebang and the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) will be combined under one location as the largest bazaar in the state. "We plan not to open bazaars in the three locations as before but holding this Aidilfitri bazaar will be combined so that economic impact in the new area will be much bigger," he told reporters here last night. Earlier, he opened the Grand Ramadan Bazaar (MELGRAB) 2024 at Jalan Hang Tuah and was also attended by State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Ibrahim Durum. Ab Rauf said that by having a centralised bazaar in the strategic focus area, it will also indirectly help the traders and also the shopping complex in the area to grow. He said however the matter is still being studied and the government will evaluate the success of bazaars held earlier. "Apart from that, the organiser's tender will also be open to anyone who gives good added value to the local authorities," he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency