﻿’Mega’ job, livelihood fair seen to boost NorMin recovery

The “mega” Job Fair and Livelihood Showcase on Thursday (April 28, 2022) signals the start of Northern Mindanao’s economic recovery, over two years after the crippling lockdowns brought by the pandemic.

This was according to Albert Gutib, Department of Labor and Employment in Region 10 (DOLE-10) director, who noted that it will be the first time the agency has organized a physical job fair since the coronavirus disease-19 (Covid-19) health crisis emerged in early 2020.

“We are expecting thousands of jobseekers to attend this event. This is part of the National Employment Recovery strategy of the government,” Gutib said in an interview Monday.

Gutib said the job fair, to be held at the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines-CDO Campus, has already secured the commitments of 97 local companies seeking to fill at least 2,445 vacancies.

At least four overseas companies with 463 vacancies have also confirmed participation.

Gutib said the agency has also partnered with different agencies and institutions such as the Department of Trade and Industry Region 10 for the showcasing of local products and introducing livelihood and entrepreneurship potential.

Despite being an in-person event, Gutib also said existing health protocols will remain in effect.

Meanwhile, Public Employment Services Office manager Kathleen Kate Sorilla said most of the participating employers in the job fair are based, or have operations, in the city.

Sorilla said job vacancies are also open even for those who have not yet earned college degrees.

Last week, National Economic and Development Authority–Region 10 Director Mylah Faye Aurora Cariño reported that nearly 2,000 workers lost jobs as of February 2022.

At least 155 firms and 152 micro and small enterprises have also permanently closed down due to the pandemic.

However, Cariño said Covid-19 has also facilitated the appearance of emerging industries in online food delivery, the bike industry, digital financial transactions, Information Communication Technology support services, and logistics digitalization.

Source: Philippines News Agency