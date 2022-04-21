﻿Medical certificate required for 2nd booster shot of A3 group

Immunocompromised persons or those belonging to the A3 population need to present a medical certificate allowing them to receive their coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) second booster shot, the vaccine expert panel (VEP) said Thursday.

In a televised public briefing, VEP chairperson, Dr. Nina Gloriani, disclosed that the administration of second booster shot or fourth dose may start any time soon as the final recommendation of the Health Technology Assessment Council is now with the Office of the Health Secretary.

“Actually, ready na po ‘yung ating NVOC [National Vaccination Operations Center], ‘yung guidelines nila naisaayos na, so, anytime after that maaaring bukas, basta soon for those who are eligible (Actually, the NVOC is ready together with its guidelines, so, it may start anytime even tomorrow or soon for those who are eligible,” Gloriani said.

Earlier, the NVOC said it would prioritize the healthcare workers, senior citizens, and individuals with comorbidities for the administration of a second booster dose.

The eligible groups must bring their original vaccination cards for the primary series, first booster shot card, and one identification card on their scheduled vaccination.

“Medical certificate for A3 kahit na nakatanggap na sila ng first dose na sila ay immunocompromised at may mga conditions na dapat mabigyan ng second booster dose (Medical certificate for A3, even though they have already received their first dose, showing they are immunocompromised and have conditions qualifying them to receive the second booster dose),” Gloriani said.

The vaccine brand of the second booster dose need not be the same with that of the first dose, she added.

“Kung anong available sa LGU [local government unit] or sa vaccination sites ‘yun ang ating ibibigay. Actually, we prefer ‘yung heterologous sana na booster kasi alam natin na ang data doon ay mas maganda ang protection na naibibigay ng heterologous (We’ll administer whatever brand is available at the LGUs or vaccination sites. Actually, we prefer heterologous for booster because there are studies showing heterologous booster provides more protection),” she said.

The VEP is still studying whether administration of second booster shot must be done for the generally healthy public.

Source: Philippines News Agency