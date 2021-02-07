Measles, polio immunization ‘dry run’ for Covid vaccine rollout

The ongoing Phase 2 of the Measles-Rubella-Oral Polio Vaccine (MR-OPV) Supplement Immunization Activity (SIA) in Negros Oriental will serve as a “dry run” for the rollout of vaccines for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Dr. Socrates Villamor, provincial Department of Health (DOH) chief, said this in an interview Thursday.

He said the DOH office here and the Provincial Health Office (PHO) launched on Monday the MR-OPV SIA in all of the towns and cities in Negros Oriental with a target of 142,955 children below five years old.

The ongoing immunization activity, backed by the World Health Organization, will determine the capability of the local government units (LGUs) in administering the Covid-19 vaccines to the priority sectors once these arrive, he added.

Villamor said the health workers, however, will still have to undergo training on the administration of the coronavirus vaccines.

Earlier this week, Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion said the Covid-19 vaccine rollout for Negros Oriental is expected in March, not in late February as previously announced.

Villamor said the entire month of February is allocated for the MR-OPV immunization activity although the first two weeks is for the actual vaccination of the children, while the third and fourth weeks are for contingencies and mopping up operations.

The target age group for measles and rubella vaccination is nine to 59 months old and zero to 59 months old for the OPV.

Villamor is hopeful that they will be able to immunize at least 95 percent of the children in the province, although he admitted some parents are still hesitant to have their children vaccinated for MR-OPV.

Apart from “fixed posts” where the MR-OPV immunization is held, such as health centers, temporary posts like barangay halls and barangay gymnasiums are also utilized for the MR-OPV SIA with emphasis on the observance of the minimum public health protocols, he said.

There is no house-to-house visit this time to prevent the spread of Covid-19, he added.

Negros Oriental had been “measles-free” in 2020 but had a few cases prior to that, Villamor said, as he expressed hope that the province will continue to have zero cases of the disease in the coming years.