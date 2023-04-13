Measles outbreak recorded in Iloilo City

Iloilo City has recorded a measles outbreak due to a single case recorded during the January to February period this year. 'Early this year Iloilo City has one case of measles, a 28-year-old male from Jaro. As per investigation, there was no transmission of the illness within the household and among his close contacts,' said National Immunization Program Coordinator, Dr. Maria Jennifer Anceno, in a press conference on Thursday. She said an outbreak can be declared even if there is only one case of measles. 'Normally the conduct of supplementary immunization in the country is usually done after an outbreak is declared,' she added. Anceno confirmed the outbreak as they campaign for the month-long Measles-Rubella and Oral Polio Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR OPV SIA) in this city that aims to cover 95 percent of target children 9 to 59 months old for the measles-rubella (MR) and 0 to 59 months old for the oral polio vaccine (OPV). The medical officer was optimistic they could reach the target this year even if the city failed to achieve the goal in 2019 and 2021. 'They will go house-to-house and convince the parents for this activity,' she said. The city aims to immunize 37,367 children for measles-rubella and 43,664 for the oral polio vaccine. In 2019, some 89.47 percent of the 41,947 for MR were vaccinated and 82 percent out of the 37, 647 in 2021. For the OPV, 81 percent were vaccinated out of the 43,994 in 2021. In the 2019 and 2021 immunization, the MR accomplishment was at 89.47 percent and 82 percent, respectively, while the oral polio vaccine was at 81 percent. The vaccine, according to Anceno, is safe and effective. The MR OPV SIA will have ceremonial launching here on April 28 but will officially start anytime between May 2-15, 2023.

Source: Philippines News Agency