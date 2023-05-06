MCMC, TELCOS TO DISCUSS 5G ISSUES ON MONDAY – FAHMI

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and telecommunication companies (telcos) will meet on Monday following the Cabinet’s decision to implement a dual 5G network once the current rollout under Digital Nasional Berhad has reached 80 per cent of populated areas.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he would explain the government’s decision on the matter, which will involve several entities and telcos working together to build adequate telecommunication towers to ensure there is more than one network available after the 5G coverage target under the single network is achieved.

“This is to ensure that if there is any problem with one network, there is still a backup,” he told reporters at the Raya + Influencer 2023 event at the Telekom Museum here today.

Fahmi said the plan is hoped to be a win-win situation for all while prioritising the people’s rights and, at the same time, resolving the monopoly issue.

On the 4G coverage, Fahmi said that even though it had reached 96.92 per cent, the situation was not yet ideal because the figure was only an aggregate or composite percentage of coverage of all telecommunications companies.

He said this often caused consumers to have to use two sim cards or more than one service provider.

“For instance, when they return to their hometown, there is no coverage for Telco A, and in turn, consumers have to spend more for Telco B. I have instructed for this matter to be resolved starting in June,” he said.

When asked about the issue of online gambling and fake advertisements on social media, Fahmi said MCMC would meet with Meta Platforms Inc (Meta), the owner of Facebook and Instagram, to try to understand why they are slow to detect these scams.

He said the MCMC chairman had been instructed to summon Meta regarding the matter and opined that it is appropriate for the company to set up its office in Malaysia to facilitate monitoring of their services.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency