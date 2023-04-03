McDonald’s to temporarily close US offices due to layoffs

Burger chain McDonald's has decided to temporarily shut down its offices in the United States amid looming layoffs, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday citing a letter sent by the company’s leadership to its employees last week.

According to the newspaper, McDonald's recommended to the employees to cancel all meetings with suppliers and other events planned in the company’s offices.

"During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," it quoted the letter as saying.

The newspaper did not indicate the exact number of the employees subject to layoffs.

At least 150,000 people are employed by McDonald's worldwide with 70 percent of them in the US, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The company’s leadership announced the coming layoffs in January.

According to assessments provided by the National Association for Business Economics, over several months, about 20 percent of US companies may reduce the number of their employees due to the worsened economic situation.

To date, the layoffs have been announced by The Walt Disney Company, Amazon, Meta, Twitter, Alphabet, Microsoft, Boeing and a number of others.

Source: Philippines News Agency