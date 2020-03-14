Mayors recommend curfew in Metro Manila

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Saturday announced that all Metro Manila mayors have recommended imposing a curfew over the National Capital Region (NCR).

MMDA general manager Jojo Garcia, in a press conference, said the NCR leaders agreed to implement the daily curfew for one month as part of the measures to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The curfew would officially take effect once local government units have approved their own ordinance.

"We passed a resolution unanimously approved, walang kumontra at lahat nagkaisa (no one disagreed), we will be having a curfew in Metro Manila from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.," Garcia said in a press conference.

Once implemented, the exemptions would include workers and people whose movements are "essential" such as doctors, health personnel, and those delivering food.

Garcia added that groceries and markets will remain open in the entire period.

"Ang hinihingi lang po namin ay one month kasi po kapag na-contain natin ang virus na ito in two weeks, 14 days lang hindi na po ito kakalat (We are only asking one month because once we contain the virus in two weeks, it won't spread anymore)," he said.

The planned curfew is the latest development following President Rodrigo Duterte's declaration of a community quarantine or the limiting of entry and exit in the capital region.

Garcia said the community quarantine is only meant to regulate or limit the movement of people.

"To limit the spread of the virus, we need to limit also the movement of people. What they call lockdown, actually the purpose of that is really slowing the movement of people in Metro Manila," he added.

Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año, meanwhile, advised the public to schedule its activities before the curfew.

"We are in a different time (and) situation, we need cooperation. We really have to regulate the movement of the people," he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency