Mayor’s family safe after being held hostage in NegOr town

The wife and daughter of a town mayor in Negros Oriental and two others were declared safe by the police after they were held hostage for several hours by the local chief executive’s driver inside their home in Dauin town Saturday.

The victims were identified as Maricar Truita, wife of Mayor Galicano Truita; their daughter, Jemimie; Lisa Tuban and Maria Carmen Truita, a report from the Dauin police station sent to the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) said.

Initial investigation disclosed that the suspect, Venirando Dalope, 57, from Pangasinan but currently residing in Siaton, Negros Oriental took hostage the four women inside the Truita residence in Barangay Masaplod Sur around 9 a.m.

Lt. Louie Bantoto, Dauin police chief, said the mayor, who was in Manila, called for assistance after learning of the incident.

Bantoto told the Philippine News Agency that the incident dragged on until shortly before sundown when the suspect surrendered.

The hostage taker, who was armed with a .45 caliber handgun, surrendered to the police chief after hours of negotiations and is now in the custody of the authorities, Bantoto said.

Investigators are still determining the motive for the hostage-taking even as police are preparing charges for illegal possession of a firearm and illegal detention against him.

The victims were not harmed, although the police declined to give additional details about the hostage-taking.

Source: Philippines News Agency